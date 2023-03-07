SUNBURY — Several key races in Northumberland County are set with six candidates vying for three seats for county commissioner and two Republican candidates seeking the district attorney position.
Republican Commissioner incumbents Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, along with former county commissioner Vinny Clausi will all appear on the ballot on May 16. Democrats Meghan Beck and Slade Shreck and Coal Township Commissioner Craig Fetterman will round out the Democratic side.
In the Northumberland County District Attorney race, Republican incumbent Tony Matulewicz will appear on the ballot but will have a Republican challenger, Sunbury attorney Mike O'Donnell.
Other county races include the Sunbury district judge seat which became open after current District Judge Michael Toomey is seeking a seat on the bench in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Rachel Wiest Benner and former district judge Ben Apfelbaum will square off for the seat and both cross filed.
In Shamokin, District Judge John Gembic will seek to be reelected but will face William Zalinski and John Simone. Simone only filed as a Republican, while Gembic and Zalinski cross filed.
In Mount Carmel, current District Judge Bill Cole will seek reelection while he faces challenger Justin Stelma. Both have cross filed.
Sunbury City Council will have three candidates seeking two seats. Republican and current Councilman Jim Eister and Republican Councilwoman Lisa Martina will be seeking the nominations. On the Democratic side, Victoria Rosancrans will be seeking one of the two open seats.
Shikellamy school board will also see seven candidates for five open seats. Current Shikellamy board President Wendy Wiest, and current director Slade Shreck both cross filed, while current director Lori Garman only filed on the Republican side. Political newcomers, Julie Brosious, Lenya Kipp and Joe Stutzman also filed petitions seeking one of the open seats. Brosious and Stutzman only filed on the Republican side.
Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolf is also seeking reelection and is unopposed, while Sandy Brown will seek the Northumberland County Treasurer seat. She is also unopposed.