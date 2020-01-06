SUNBURY — The new chairman of Northumberland County Board of Commissioners said the county will maintain positive momentum after four years of major projects and accomplishments.
Republicans Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon and Democrat Kymberley Best were sworn in as commissioners Monday morning, along with four other elected officials. Schiccatano, an incumbent, was chosen to be the commissioner chairman during a unanimous vote later in the day while Klebon, a newcomer, and Best, an incumbent, were chosen as vice chair and secretary respectively.
"We're looking forward to continuing keeping the county moving forward," said Schiccatano. "We've already met with commissioners from adjacent counties and we intend to get more collaboration among the counties. I hope we work together and do a great job."
Schiccatano touted the completion of two major projects in the new Northumberland County Jail and the new magisterial district judge's office; rental agreements with Gaudenzia Inc., a drug addiction rehabilitation center, and the Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers LLC (DTAC) juvenile rehabilitation center on county-owned land in Coal Township; and the selling of 10 acres of county-owned land to medical marijuana company Parea BioSciences for $1.5 million.
"At times there were distractions, but we stayed the course," said Schiccatano. "We (referring to former Commissioner Rick Shoch) knew it was the right thing to do. We will continue to do the right thing."
Schiccatano, who became emotional at one point, thanked his family and supporters. He noted he couldn't be an elected official without the support of his family.
Klebon, a coach and educator, said he has experience with teams.
"I'm a team player," he said. "I plan to work with every office in the county and make it the best county it can possibly be."
Best thanked her family, husband, children, and father after she was sworn in. She also noted that the county staff keeps the county running and the department heads and elected officials will help move the county forward.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Sheriff Bob Wolfe, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Treasurer Kevin Gilroy were all sworn into office as well. They all ran unopposed.