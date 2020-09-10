NORTHUMBERLAND — An RV wrapped in an American Flag will be parked at the Northumberland County Legion Post 44 on Sunday and Monday to raise awareness of PTSD and suicide in veterans and active-duty military servicemen and woman.
The Hero Mobile, a 32-foot vehicle wrapped with the flag and portraits of veterans in different war eras, can be found from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Legion, 309 Point Township Drive. Legion members and residents of the community are invited to meet with Michele Lad, the founder of National Veteran Resources, a 501(3)c not-for-profit organization committed to helping veterans get resources for PTSD, suicide prevention and addiction.
"It's a wonderful opportunity," said district commander Dick Simpson. "There are severe problems with veterans. There's merit to it and it never hurts to get an education on it. If we can help one veteran, it's worthwhile having it here."
Ladd and veteran fiance Randy Schue will meet with the Legion and community members to provide resources, including education, employment, homelessness and other needed services. The mission of the group is to help active duty service members and veterans transition and live the life he/she desires and to eliminate veteran suicide.
Ladd's tours around the country are called “Operation 22 to ZERO," signifying the estimated 22 veterans a day who take their own life. She has traveled for three years with more than 70,000 miles around the country.
Ann M. Hilliard, broker and owner of RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg and Watsontown and RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland, connected the American Legion with National Veteran Resources. Hilliard met Ladd a few years ago at a convention, she said.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Hilliard, who plans to come out Monday for the event.
Simpson expects a handful of people from each of district 17's 18 posts across Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties to attend the event. It will be held at the pavilion outside unless the weather prevents it.