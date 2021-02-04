Residents at risk of losing their housing in Northumberland County may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness.
The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents and is funded with portions of Northumberland County and Delaware and Ralpho Townships, the City of Sunbury as well as Mount Carmel Borough’s entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).
The grants can be used to pay utility payments to prevent the cutoff of service and rent or mortgage payments to prevent eviction.
Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.
Applications are currently being accepted. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis, ending when funds are spent.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. (CSO) will provide the grants to Northumberland County residents, as allocated by Delaware and Ralpho Township, the City of Sunbury, and Mt. Carmel Borough as well as portions of Northumberland County. CSO is managing the program on behalf of the city. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.
Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HUD Section 8 income limits for Northumberland County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.
For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, residents may contact CSO at 570-644-6575 ext. 119 for Andrea Herb.
