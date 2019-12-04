Northumberland County officials honor exiting commissioner

SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor and other county officials honored the departing Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch on Tuesday.
Shoch, who served two terms as county commissioner since 2012, did not run for reelection. At Tuesday's meeting, Saylor presented him with a memorial plaque in recognition of his "outstanding cooperation" with the court and as the leader of Northumberland County. The office staff also had cake and refreshments in honor of Shoch.
"I want to thank the judge and the courts," said Shoch. "You've been a pleasure to deal with as well. We've had conversations about our longterm goals for the county and what we've like to see moving forward. You and the courts have been a great partner to this administration in achieving those goals and really helped change the tone in Northumberland County."
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, who ran with Shoch as a Republican candidate in 2016, said he would have more to say at the last meeting on Dec. 26.
"It has been a pleasure working with him, and it has been an enjoyable four years, and I wish him the best," said Schiccatano.
Shoch said the honor was a "pleasant surprise."