SUNBURY — The director of Northumberland County Office of Economic Development and Planning stepped down from his position on Friday.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano on Monday confirmed that Donald Alexander decided to leave the position and "go in a new direction" as a private consultant. Alexander started in the position in early 2016 after the current administration of Schiccatano, Chairman Rick Shoch and Commissioner Kymberley Best assumed office.
"I wish him the best," said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said he will suggest at Tuesday's workshop meeting that the commissioners not replace Alexander until the new administration takes over. The election is Nov. 5. On the ballot are Republicans Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, Democrats Best and Tom Aber and independent John Burd.
Grants writer Justin Skavery will be the acting director until Alexander is replaced, Schiccatano said.
Skavery, who is now the lone employee in the office, started two years ago as an intern from Susquehanna University. As part-time associate grants writer, Skavery assumed former grants writer Kathy Jeremiah's duties when she left the job in early 2019 to be the executive director of the newly formed Anthracite Region for Progress. Her last day is Feb. 15.
