SUNBURY — The chairs of the two major political parties in Northumberland County pledged to promote unity in a country struggling with political differences.
County Republican Committee Chair Deb Betz and county Democratic Committee Chair Gregory Snyder attended the public commissioner's meeting on Tuesday to praise the county election office and to call for unity. They submitted a formal letter in honor of the new Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and co-Chief Registrar Caleb Shaffer.
"We're hoping that the two parties will come together as Americans and not be constantly divided," said Betz.
Betz and Snyder said the months leading into the election and election day went smoothly in Northumberland County.
"It was perfection under the circumstances," said Betz. "He (Savidge) set a standard for everybody. Everything was going to be done by the book and peacefully."
It was not an easy election, said Snyder.
"We were all expecting a huge mess," he said. "They did a great job."
Commissioner Kymberley Best also praised Savidge for his demeanor in helping people and his professional style in training poll workers.
"I also got many compliments in the way the election went," said Best.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he appreciated the two major party chairs standing together "for something good."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the county was "on pins and needles" with all the controversy and discord across the nation, but he said the county's example was "exemplary."
The commissioners praised all the county poll workers for their work and county employees and department leaders for lending their time and skills to helping with the ballot scanning.