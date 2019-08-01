The Valley will benefit from $5.5 million in state grants awarded Thursday for four projects in Northumberland County.
Residents in Shamokin can look forward to a new medical facility and the renovation of three other properties in the city and two other Valley projects received significant funding.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Berwick, announced grants in Shamokin and Watsontown and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver announced a grant for Point Township. Funds were provided through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
Projects in the Valley that will benefit from the latest round of funding:
— A new three-story, $8 million medical facility offering urgent, women's pediatric and behavioral care will be built in downtown Shamokin, thanks in part to the $1 million grant. Primary Health Network and Geisinger will be partners at the facility. Read more on Page A2.
— Property owner Andrew Twiggar, of Shamokin, received $2 million to renovate three properties in the city's downtown. The former F&S Brewery will be renovated to hopefully welcome a new brewery. The Lark Mill/Coal Hole will be turned into a hotel with 40 rooms and a plan to expand to 80 rooms. And the former Jones Hardware building will be turned into a 50-room hotel. Read more on Page A2.
— Moran Logistics received $2 million toward building a Delaware Township Logistics Center. The grant said the state-of-the-art building will be constructed with a focus on energy efficiency. Read more on Page A2
— Point Township will spend $1 million, including a $500,000 RACP matching grant, to renovate its township building. The project will allow consolidation of services which are currently spread throughout the township. Read more on Page A2.