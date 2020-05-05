SUNBURY — Northumberland County is recognizing May as Older Americans Month.
Around the nation, older adults make their marks every day as volunteers, employees, employers, parents, grandparents, mentors, and advocates. They offer their time, talents, and experience to the benefit of our communities.
For 57 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize these contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens.
This year’s OAM theme, Make Your Mark, highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities—everything from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action.
For information regarding available supports and services to older adults, contact the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging at 570-495-2395 or visit on the web at www.ncaging.org. Information can also be found on the AAA’s Facebook page.
