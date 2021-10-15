SUNBURY — Incumbent Northumberland County Register/Recorder Christina "Tina" Mertz faces political newcomer Alison Smeltz in the general election on Nov. 2.
Mertz, a Republican, won her first term as Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court in 2017, having worked in the office for 17 years. She first took over the duties after Mary Zimmerman retired in December 2015. Smeltz, of Sunbury, is the Libertarian challenger.
"I really love the job that I do," said Mertz. "I feel it's a very important job. I'm very well qualified. I've been in the office for 17 years. The office runs very smoothly. I enjoy working with the public."
Mertz said he is most proud of implementing a free program to issue identification cards to county veterans that will help with discounts and benefits.
"It turned out to be a huge success," Mertz said. "The veterans were very pleased."
She also implemented more scanning projects to get all the old books onto the software programs and online, which was beneficial when the offices were closed to the public due to COVID-19, she said.
"All last year, my office was up and running," said Mertz. "My girls were working in the office. The courthouse did have to close to the public. We had drop boxes and the U.S. mail coming in. We had no backlog. Every day we had everything done that came in. If someone came in from the public I gave them a copy of their deed or whatever they might need."
Mertz said it was challenging to have people comply with wearing masks and to change schedules to appointment only. Her office was one of the only offices in the courthouse that didn't need to shut down due to positive cases or exposure, she said.
"We came out of it very well," said Mertz. "I'm pleased with how easily and smoothly it did run. My staff is great."
She said her goals for the next four years are to keep the office running smoothly and to do more scanning projects.
Smeltz, the secretary and treasurer of the Libertarian party in Northumberland County, said she brings to the position the experience of two years of office management and three years of human resources.
"Being a member of a third party, I feel that choices are extremely important," she said. "The Democratic party was not running anyone against Tina. I felt like we needed to."
Smeltz said she is not familiar with any current issues in the office.
"I assume that Tina as the incumbent is doing a very good job because if she wasn't we would probably hear more about the office," she said. "Because I don't know that much about it, I assume she's doing a good job. I feel like change is not a bad thing."
If elected, Smeltz said she would not "rip things apart from the ground up and start over."
"That's not an efficient way of doing business," she said.
Smeltz said she has no plans to change any of the COVID procedures in the office.
Her goal for the next four years is to "keep things running as smoothly as possible, as smoothly as they have been."