SUNBURY — Two men involved in the Northumberland County Republican Committee said they will give up their political roles as they take on their new positions as Northumberland County chief registrar and assistant registrar in the Northumberland County Election Office.
At Tuesday's public meeting, majority Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, both Republicans, approved the hiring of Nathan Savidge as chief registrar and Caleb Shaffer as assistant registrar. Minority Commissioner Kymberley Best, a Democrat, opposed the motion, saying the appointments give the appearance of a conflict of interest in a role that should be apolitical.
Savidge said he will resign as an appointed executive committee member of the county Republican Party and Shaffer said he will resign as the county Republican Committee Chair and Sunbury Third Ward Committeeman. Savidge, a former Democrat, unsuccessfully ran as a Democratic candidate for commissioner in 2015 and then threw his support after the primary election behind Republicans Schiccatano and Rick Shoch by joining their election campaign as co-vice chair.
Both Savidge and Shaffer, who said they applied for the position independently of each other, vowed to keep the office running without influence from outside political parties. They were two of 10 candidates interviewed.
"It's a non-partisan office," said Savidge, 28, of Sunbury. "It's a non-issue for me. We're there to make sure the elections go well. We're there to do a job, not to influence any one's opinion, we're there to make sure voters have the tools to do what they want to do."
"As a public servant, you serve all of the constituents of the county," said Shaffer, 21, of Sunbury. "The department is built on being non-partisan, and I fully commit to ensuring that it remains so."
Chief Register Tara Purcell three weeks before the primary election in May and Assistant Registrar Jessica Harter the Friday before the election both abruptly resigned from their positions, leaving the county scrambling to organize the election with new voting machines and new guidelines due to COVID-19.
Shaffer was elected in July 2018 at age 19 by the county Republican party committee to serve as chairman. Vice-Chairman John Klinger will serve in his absence until a reorganization meeting can be held to fill the vacancy.
Savidge said not many people are concerned with the "ins and outs" of the election and he is looking forward to being behind the scenes of the election. The main priority will be getting the office organized and ensuring the general election in November runs smoothly. Shaffer noted the challenges will include the transition to new voting machines and a large increase in mail-in balloting.
Best said the reason for voting against the two hirings was a difference of opinion. She said she did not believe either man would behave in any inappropriate manner and that Savidge was not the strongest candidate for the chief position.
The decision does not give the appearance that the office is apolitical and it "doesn't give the electorate a sense of fairness," she said.
Both Schiccatano and Klebon said they based their decisions on who they considered was best for the job. Schiccatano also pointed out that Savidge "has been a Democrat as long as he has been a Republican."
"I don't judge anyone by whether they are Democrat or Republican," said Schiccatano. "I have not done that in the past five years I've been here. I go by their merit, how good a job they'll do, their interviews and their references."
The election office has been under "turmoil and stress," said Klebon.
"Sure, they're affiliated," said Klebon. "I feel they are the two best we have considering the circumstances."
The salary board members, consisting of the three commissioners and Controller Christopher Grayson, approved the starting salary for the chief registrar as $42,000 and for the assistant registrar as $33,000.