SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Republican Committee will meet on April 18 and one of the main topics of discussion will be naming new leaders after the chairwoman of the committee resigned last month.
Former Chairwoman Deb Betz, of Sunbury, resigned shortly after the March conferee process that saw 108th District candidate Michael Stender gain 11 votes to Milton Councilman Joe Moralez 10.
Stender was then nominated as the Republican candidate to face off against Democratic candidate and current Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn.
Finn, a resident of Danville, and Stender, of Sunbury, will be on the May 16 ballot for election to the House district seat formerly occupied by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver. Culver won a January special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th Senate district.
At the March Republican convention, 21 conferees — 10 from Sunbury — were allowed to vote for Stender, Moralez, Tom Webb, Andrew Ramos or Gary Truckenmiller, of Northumberland County, or Montour County’s Steve Brosious, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel.
Betz resigned within days of the convention but said her decision to leave had nothing to do with the Republican candidate selected to run for the 108th District.
Party Secretary James Sanders said committee member and Vice Chairman John Klinger is now the acting president based on bi-laws and at the April 18 meeting being held at the Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, a new vice-president will be elected.