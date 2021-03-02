SUNBURY — Northumberland County saved more than $234,000 on Tuesday by accepting the modification of the rate of a bank note from 2018.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best approved the new rate from FNB that allows for a lower interest rate and a fixed rate for the entire term of the $3.3 million note. The rate modification allows for savings of $234,607.
"After negotiations with the bank we came down to a number we liked," said Schiccatano. "Any time we can save money is a good thing."
The previous rate was 4.13 percent for eight more years with a cap of 6.25 percent for the remaining four years, but the new rate is locked in at 2.62 percent for the remaining 12 years of the loan. The note was for working capital financing, according to Controller Christopher Grayson.
The county worked with Concord Public Finances for the modification, said Grayson.
Best agreed with her fellow commissioners about the new rate being a good thing.
"We're taking advantage of lower interest rates," Best said. "It's the right time to do it."
In other business, the commissioners honored two retiring employees: Weatherization Coordinator Dwayne Scicchitano and Property Record Registrar Jane Gaugler; and one former employee who passed away: Gregory Schoffler. Scicchitano started on Aug. 25, 1997, and Gaugler started in the county on Oct. 22, 2008.
Schoffler passed away at his home in Den-Mar Gardens, Mount Carmel Township, on Feb. 24. He worked in planning development and grant writing for more than four decades.
"He was dedicated to the county and did a lot of good things for the people of the county," said Klebon.
Klebon read a letter of condolence from the commissioners to the family of Schoffler.
"Even if words cannot comfort you at this time, may the thoughts of those who care about you give you strength and help you find peace and comfort," said Klebon.