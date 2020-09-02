SUNBURY — The maintenance department of Northumberland County was restructured on Wednesday into a north and south team to handle different geographical regions.
During a special salary board meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners and Controller Christopher Grayson voted on several motions to allow for two groups of maintenance employees. One group will handle the buildings in Sunbury and the other group will handle the buildings in the Coal Region.
"We felt it was more efficient, not only logistically, but financially, to have someone in charge of the north part — the Sunbury area — and somebody in charge of the south campus, which is the prison, Trevorton Road facility and the career center in Shamokin," said Commissioner Joe Klebon, the elected official in charge of maintenance.
The salary board members eliminated two maintenance positions and created maintenance director south and maintenance director north/recycling coordinator. Each position has a salary of $37,860 a year at 80 hours per two-week pay period.
Grayson voted against the north position due to the wording of the salary being "subject to adjustment based upon prior Northumberland County work experience, he said.
The positions will be filled by maintenance employees, they said.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best said they agreed with the restructuring.
Employees in each building will now have a defined and specific director to call when they need help, Best said.
"Maintenance has become more important now than in the past," said Best. "It's because we have a new building (the jail) and older buildings that need more attention and of course we have COVID."