WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Police Department, along with the Police K9 Project and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, invite all sixth- through 12th-grade students who reside in Northumberland County to participate in an art contest to design a logo for the Police K9 Project.
This logo will be represented on T-shirts for Watsontown Police Department's upcoming K9 T-shirt fundraiser.
The Police K9 Project is a registered 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization which was created to fund the Watsontown Police Department’s Police K-9 Mariska. K9 Mariska is a (non-bite) narcotics detection dog, who serves Northumberland County through the District Attorney’s Office.
Any student who resides in the county may participate by mailing or delivering their submission to the Watsontown Police Department 318 Main St, Watsontown, Pa. 17777.
Submissions should be submitted on standard size paper, in any format (pen, pencil, color, paint, etc.) with the student’s name, grade and school district on the back. Any home school students may include address.
The contest will run from Jan. 15 to March 1. Finalists will be chosen from each school district and will receive prizes.
A grand-prize winner will receive a pizza party for up to 25 students, a T-shirt with their design on it, Walmart Gift Card and recognition from the above agencies.
All students will receive certificates of recognition for their participation. Anyone with questions about the contest may contact the Watsontown Police Department directly at 570-538-2773.