SUNBURY — A Northumberland couple facing felony theft charges were released on $25,000 unsecured bail on Monday.
Melissa Hoy, 54, of Hanover Street, and Todd Hoy, 53, of Queen Street, were charged last week by the state Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property while acting as a power of attorney.
Both appeared on Monday in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and were released on $25,000 unsecured bail. They are not allowed to have contact with the victim as part of the conditional bail.
A special agent in the unit said an investigation showed the Hoys used an 85-year-old woman’s bank account to make purchases totaling $80,000 for personal expenses, gas, heating oil, dinners and a vacation in Maryland.
The woman was a resident in Nottingham Village, according to the criminal complaint.
The investigation began after the Northumberland County Area on Aging discovered a significant amount of money was spent, an agent said. As part of the probe, an audit was conducted in June 2020 showing exploitation of a senior citizen, according to court documents.
The Hoys are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey on Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.