SUNBURY — The District Attorney's office of Northumberland County is seeing a sharp increase in the number and type of scams occurring the in area over the past several weeks.
"As our country is dealing with issues related to COVID-19 and nationwide civil unrest, it appears scammers are taking advantage of the nation's preoccupation with these matters to advance their own criminal agendas," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Scammers are examing and using information obtained from social media accounts, such as Facebook, to lend credibility to their scams. They are obtaining dates of birth, places of employment, phone numbers, pet names, nicknames and names of family and friends to develop and advance convincing scams intended to steal money from residents, the DA said.
Spoofing a phone number allows scammers to show any agency name, personal name or phone number they choose in the intended victim's caller ID.
The scammer's ultimate goal is is to steal money by scaring you into making an immediate payment to avoid arrest or by convincing you that certain information is needed to complete what seems to be a legitimate transaction. Scammers attempt to obtain personal or financial information to take money from accounts, Matulewicz said.
Other common scams involve sending bogus checks with a request that you cash it and send a certain amount of the proceeds back to the scammer in order to obtain a prize or other financial benefit.
Many scammers pretend to be employed by the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Sevice or a law enforcement agency. They do this to lend authority to their demands or requests. This type of scammer usually threatens to have you arrested if a certain fine or free isn't paid immediately, the DA said.
Every call should be considered highly suspicious and the information displayed in a caller ID should be treated with equal suspicion. Grandkids scams where someone pretending to be a grandchild involved in an accident or arrest are on the rise.
The DA encouraged citizens to educate themselves on scams by visiting "scam alerts" on www.ftc.gov, Matulewicz said.
Internet scams should be reported to the FBI by visiting www.ic3.gov and clicking on "file a complaint" tab. Phone scams, including spam, imposter scams, employment scams, identify theft, robocalls and telemarketing complaints, can be reported to www.ftccomplaintsassistant.gov, he said.
IRS imposter scams can be reported online at www.irs.gov/uac/report-phishing.
The DA's office offers free pamphlets to citizens wishing to educate themselves on a large variety of scams. These pamphlets and brochures are located on tables on the first and second floor of the county courthouse at 201 Market St., Sunbury, according to Matulewicz.
For increased privacy and personal security, residents may to consider deactivating social media accounts. Facebook is routinely used by scammers to gather information.
Use strong passwords with a combination of numbers, upper and lower case letters and symbols for all accounts. A password manager will allow you to create a strong password for all accounts allowing you to memorize only the password needed to access the password manager. Many good choices for password managers are free, secure and available from trusted companies, Matulewicz said.