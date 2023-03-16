SUNBURY — A Northumberland man continues to claim his innocence after Sunbury police accused the 24-year-old with attempted homicide stemming from a 2020 incident on North Seventh Street.
Denarii Springs took notes and spoke with his defense attorney, Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, during the first day of the borough man's scheduled two-day trial that began Thursday.
"You will hear by the end of this case that Mr. (Denarii) Springs is truly innocent of these charges," Ulmer told a Northumberland County jury Thursday. "He is not guilty under the facts, but he is just truly innocent."
Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney, Robyn Zenzinger called witness after witness saying Springs, is in fact guilty of arriving at a Sunbury home on June 15, 2020, and fired a shot at a home with about 10 people inside, according to testimony from police.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Springs fired a gun and the bullet went through a kitchen window, causing the window to break and narrowly missing people inside the home.
One of the victims testified she was attempting to leave the home when she saw Springs and he immediately fired the weapon before fleeing the scene.
Zensinger called Anthony Moultrie, who was also allegedly inside the home, to the stand but his answers sparked Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones to declare Moultrie a hostile witness.
"Can you identify the defendant in the courtroom today," Zenzinger asked Moultrie.
"No I can not," he said.
Zenzinger again asked Moultrie the same question.
"No I can not," he replied before telling Jones he would not be answering any questions.
Jones cleared the courtroom and when the jury and public were allowed to return, Moultrie was gone.
Bremigen spoke to a victim who said she was packing her vehicle and getting ready to leave the home when she noticed someone, who she identified as Springs, walk up to the house wearing a black hoodie and fire a shot, police said.
Police said the bullet went through the window, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom, police said.
Sunbury Sgt. Brad Slack testified Moultrie was in the home and told police Springs had been threatening him for weeks and previously flashed a handgun to him at a gas station on N. Fourth Street.
Ulmer called Springs' mother to the stand who testified she spoke with police and attempted to give them screenshots of her son being on a Facetime call at the time of the incident. She said that she picked Springs up at 10:30 p.m. on June 15, 2020, and he was home with her.
The woman said she had lights on inside the home and she didn't go to bed until nearly 3 a.m. that night.
Police testified they went to Springs' Northumberland home after the incident and all the lights were out and no one answered the door.
Ulmer will present other witnesses and it is not known if Springs will testify when court resumes Friday at 9:15 a.m.
Jones said the jury will get the case sometime Friday.