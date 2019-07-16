SUNBURY — A Northumberland man accused of sexually assaulting the same teenage girl in two separate cases in the summer of 2017 pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one felony count of statutory sexual assault.
Raymond Kratzer III, 39, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 23 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini following a pre-sentence investigation. The remaining 36 criminal counts will not be processed.
Kratzer answered the "why are you pleading guilty?" on court documents by writing the answer "best interest."
Kratzer is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in his home in the summer of 2017. Over the course of the investigation, Point Township police learned that Kratzer allegedly sexually assaulted the same girl over the same summer in East Drumore Township in Lancaster County.
State police interviewed Kratzer on Feb. 8, 2018, and allegedly during the interview, he admitted to the sexual acts towards the teen but said he did not physically force or threaten the girl, according to court documents.
Kratzer allegedly told troopers he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to a criminal complaint.
Kratzer was charged in the first case with 36 felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and sexual assault. He is charged in the second case with an additional four felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
