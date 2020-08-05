NORTHUMBERLAND — At 2:45 a.m. 75 years ago today, a Northumberland Borough resident operated as flight navigator aboard the Enola Gay as it took off on a mission to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
The bombing, one of two atomic attacks on the Japanese homeland within four days, effectively helped end World War II.
Theodore “Dutch” Van Kirk, was then a 24-year old major in the Army Air Corps, born in Northumberland, and lived at 672 Queen St., said his second cousin, Steve Van Kirk.
“He never spoke much to his family about the mission,” said Steve Van Kirk, who lives in Northumberland. “But I know that later in his life, when asked if he had any regrets about dropping the bomb on the city, he would emphatically say ‘No.’ Because it saved thousands of lives by ending the war.”
It was such a secret mission that Dutch was not told beforehand the B-29 aircraft in which they were flying carried an atomic bomb, he said.
Dutch Van Kirk, who died July 28, 2014, at the age of 93, recalled the moment in his memoir, “My True Course.”
“When the talk started that we have a live atomic bomb on board, I started thinking, ‘an atomic bomb? Holy mackerel. What are we going to do today?’” he said. “The only people who knew there was an atomic bomb prior to the mission were other crew members, all officers, (Paul) Tibbets, (William Sterling) Parsons, and (Thomas) Ferebee.”
All Tibbets told Dutch, Steve said, was that this would be the last mission they’d fly together.
Tibbets, the Enola Gay captain, picked Dutch to be his navigator, Steve said.
“He had been one of Tibbets’ crew for some time during the war,” Steve said. It was Dutch’s job to ensure that the bomb hit its precise target, a bridge in Hiroshima.
After the bomb dropped — it detonated at 1,800 feet, Dutch recalled in his memoir — the B-29 aircraft had to withstand immense shock waves that were felt as far as 18 miles away from Hiroshima.
“I think the first thing out of a lot of mouths and what crossed everyone’s mind was that ‘this war is over,’” Dutch wrote in his memoir. “We did not see how people could stand up to such a force and keep fighting.”
Hometown hero
Dutch later recalled his younger, teenage sister Jean Van Kirk saying “Ted was hailed as a hero in the town. We were all in awe of him, the whole town. We did not know what to think. This is Ted. This is Teddy. Somebody like him did not do things like that. He came home soon after the mission.”
One night, Dutch Van Kirk and his wife, Mary Jane, went to dinner in Sunbury. “The manager of the restaurant ... gushed all over him,” Dutch, in his memoirs, remembers Jean saying.
“My father was very proud of Ted,” Jean said. “And to think that a kid from Northumberland was chosen for a mission like that.”
Van Kirk — nicknamed ‘Thee,’ short for Theodore, by his Northumberland family members — didn’t originally want to be a navigator, said second cousin Tina Stevens, also a Northumberland resident.
“He wanted to be a pilot,” she said. “He even went to pilot school. But I guess navigation came naturally to him.”
“I didn’t really get to know ‘Thee’ until the late 1960s, early 1970s. That’s when I really got to know who and what he did, from my parents talking,” said Steve, 64.
Dutch and Steve’s dad would talk about when they were younger, the things they did, and they would laugh a lot.
“They were close when they were kids,” Steve said.
“He was always joking,” Stevens said, about Dutch.
“‘Thee’ was comfortable being famous, but he never showed it,” Steve said. “As many times as I was around him and asked him about his time in the service, he wouldn’t talk about it.”
Steve once attended the Reading Air Show though, “and I saw people thank him for being on a mission that ended that war.”
“I was around Dutch one time when someone asked him if he ever regretted dropping that bomb,” Stevens said. “And he said, ‘absolutely not.’”
He would come back to Northumberland every five, 10 years, Steve said, “to visit family. His family. But back then everyone was working all the time. He wanted to see my Dad.”
“We’d have family summer picnics,” Stevens said, “and he’d be there for that.”
“Dutch loved the borough,” said former Mayor Len Zboray. “Which is one of the reasons he would come back to it.”
Parade drew 4,000 to Norry
Dutch was “honored” when the town decided to throw him a parade, Sept. 2, 2012, said Zboray.
“I only met him once,” Zboray said. “At the parade. When I was in school, we as kids always talked about Dutch Van Kirk. He put the borough on the map.
“When I was a kid, I had a paper route. My neighbor was Terry Walker, who was Dutch’s cousin. He’d always talk about Uncle Dutch.”
Zboray decided that if he became mayor, he would honor Van Kirk. “And the best way to honor him was to have a parade. The thing of it was, when I was on the phone with Dutch ... I’d get choked up. He said after the parade that I was the only person ‘who had ever brought me back and honored me.’”
“I said it was my pleasure. He was very honorable. So gracious. Soft-spoken and humble,” Zboray said.
The parade drew an estimated 4,000 people, Zboray said. “That’s more than the population of the borough. There were people coming up and hugging him. Others said, ‘you saved my life.’”
At one point, Dutch talked to him about his own mortality, Zboray said. “You know, they want to put me in Arlington (National Cemetery) but I want to be here, (at Riverview Cemetery) next to my wife and family.”
Van Kirk was the last living Enola Gay crew member. His funeral ceremony included a 15-gun salute, a round of taps, a flyover by a B-17 bomber and ended with his interment at Riverview Cemetery on Aug. 5, 2014, one day shy of the 69th anniversary of the bombing.