NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Mayor Daniel Berard is seeking reelection in the upcoming primary election.
Berard, 64, a Republican, is seeking his second four-year term as mayor, having first been elected after former mayor Len Zboray did not seek reelection in 2017. He was first elected to the council in 1998 and served for 16 months before resigning. The primary election is May 15.
"My work isn't finished yet," said Berard, who has worked at Susquehanna University as a painter for 25 years. "I want to complete the work I started and I want to see how it turns out."
Berard, a member of council who only votes during ties, has lived in the borough since 1995. He and his wife Laurie have two sons and five grandchildren, he said.
"It's been a very trying four years," said Berard. "Almost the entire time we had the reconstruction road project and then COVID hit last year."
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $14 million road reconstruction project in Northumberland Borough that spanned four years, hurt local businesses and caused so many driver inconveniences — such as detours and delays — was completed in August 2010. The project rebuilt Routes 147 and 11 — Duke, Front, Water and King streets.
During the project, tractor-trailers were banned from the borough but they still followed GPS through the streets. Berard said he would "chase down truckers" and nearly 700 drivers were ticketed during the reconstruction.
Berard also said he would stand at intersections with signs reminding drivers to stop completely. The traffic through the borough during detours would often speed and roll through stop signs, he said.
His greatest accomplishment, he said, is yet to come. Berard with some assistance from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver secured $160,000 through different sources to set up a state-of-the-art training simulator for the borough police, which will be known as River Valley Training Center when it opens later this year.
"When a police officer gets into a life or death situation, he gets it through on the job training," he said. "There's no training to give split-second decision-making skills. When this is completed, that will be my biggest accomplishment."
The training center will be for borough officers as well as other municipal officers. The goal is to have it open by summer, he said.
"My goal is to have the best police department in the Susquehanna Valley," said Berard. "I want to be the envy of other police departments. I want the best officers, the best candidates, I want officers to say they want to work for us."
His overall goal is to "keep the pace and make sure citizens are happy and safe." Part of that goal, he said, is to address the drug problem in the borough.
He said he is proud of the current council.
"It's a good council," he said. "We're moving forward as a borough and the police department is moving forward. I want to continue that."