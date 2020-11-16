NORTHUMBERLAND — A photographer from Northumberland earned recognition for her work during the Professional Photographers of America's 2020 International Photographic Competition.
Tonya Wilhelm, of Wilhelm Photography, was named the silver medalist in the competition out of 5,000 total submitted entries from around the world at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Wilhelm’s work will be on virtual display from Jan. 17-19 at the upcoming Imaging USA, one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
"I'm very pleased. I had no idea what to expect," said Wilhelm, whose studio is located at 372 Sixth St., Northumberland. She is also an art and graphic design teacher at Northumberland Christian School.
A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,706 images were selected for the General Collection and 865 (roughly 17 percent) were selected for the esteemed Loan Collection—the best of the best. The Loan Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated "Loan Collection" book by Marathon Press, according to a release from PPA.
The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor—acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions, and other photography events. Wilhelm was named a Silver Medalist, meaning that one of their four merited images entered the PPA Loan Collection. In 2020, they were one of only 128 Silver Medalists, according to the PPA.
Four photographs were selected for the general collection from Wilhelm: Curious Caterpillar, Always on the Phone, The Princess and the Pea, On the End of the Fern, the last of which was selected for the loan collection.
The Curious Caterpillar and The End of the Fern are both examples of macrophotography, which is the art of taking pictures of small things. Her niche is insects, spiders and other arachnids. The End of the Fern features a tree frog on the end of a fern frond.
The other two are considered fine arts: one is a self portrait of Wilhelm on the phone and other features McKenzie Landis, a student at NCS, on a stack of mattresses.
"They're all very different," she said. "The nature images have a lot of impact on people."