NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotter Days and summer events throughout the Valley have been shut down, but Northumberland is gambling that restrictions will be eased enough to hold a block party July 3.
"Every social event in the Valley has been canceled, including the Little League World Series," Mayor Dan Berard said. "We are the only game in town. All of these events gambled that we would not be able to socially interact by then. I am gambling we will be.
"So I guess we'll find out," Berard said. "I think this will be a great shot in the arm for Northumberland. It keeps us from being irrelevant."
The event will be on Front Street, between King and Queen Streets, he said.
"My vision is that we will have crafters, food vendors, live music," Berard said. "Pineknotter Brewing Company is going to book and pay for all the bands and they will be the sole proprietor for alcohol. I'll need a one day permit to allow for alcohol in the streets."
Borough council approved the one-day beer and wine permit and, because council voted to sanction the event, the borough will pick up the insurance, said Borough Manager Jan Bowman.
"I don't know how many crafters and vendors will be there," Berard said, "but I'll think we'll have the space for them.
Not every detail has been ironed out, he said. There will be a second meeting on this next Tuesday, the 12th at the Borough office on Orange Street.
"If the state is still at a point where we can't do this," Berard said, "August 29 would be the fallback. But let me just say, if we are not open by the third of July, God help us. Gold help us as a community. God help us as a country. God help us as a world. Economically, I'm afraid the longer this goes on, the worse it's going to become."