NORTHUMBERLAND — In 1990, the late Northumberland Borough police chief Martin Concini Jr., wanted to contribute to those families in Northumberland who were in need during the holiday season. Concini started a Christmas toy program for kids, which ended with his death in 1992.Since 1998 the police department has been collecting toys for the less fortunate in his memory. Since 1998 the program has grown considerably and assists families in Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury, and many other communities.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the following locations today and into the holiday season: Northumberland Police Station or borough office, at 175 Orange Street, Priestley/Forsyth Library on King Street in Northumberland, Northumberland National Bank on Front Street in Northumberland, or Surplus Outlet Store on Route 11.