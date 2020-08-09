NORTHUMBERLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $14 million road reconstruction project in Northumberland Borough that spanned four years, hurt local businesses and caused so many driver inconveniences — such as detours and delays — is finally over.
Today is the final workday of a project that rebuilt Routes 147 and 11 — Duke, Front, Water and King streets.
The date was extended due to the COVID-19 construction shut down, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. The original completion date was scheduled for June 2, 2020.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., of Winfield, was the prime contractor for the $14 million project, which started on June 5, 2017.
Kriger Construction was the prime contractor for the $3M railroad underpass project that was completed in August 2019.
Was it all worth it, now that it’s over?
The Townside Garden Cafe was mortally wounded by construction and shut down by the coronavirus.
Front Street Station also suffered severe drops in business during the first three years of construction, said owner Jay Seidel. On Friday, he said that this year, “business has returned and we are doing very well. Part of that reason is that we have an outdoor dining area, and that has helped during the pandemic.”
Seidel still had some minor issues last week, due to final roadwork near the restaurant, “but I went out and talked to construction workers and things worked out. All in all, especially compared to the last three years, things have been good for us.”
Former Borough Councilwoman Margaret Weirick was accepting that there were improvements, “but to what end? Some old beautiful trees were taken down and replaced by new young trees that will take years to reach the heights that the removed trees were. Businesses were hurt. People were inconvenienced.”
Weirick believes that PennDOT initiated the project to accommodate truck traffic. She still isn’t sure that the roads needed complete reconstruction.
“There was nothing going to stop PennDOT,” she said.
PennDOT’s assessment
From the beginning, there was resistance to this project. Hundreds of residents and business owners attended early outreach sessions conducted by PennDOT.
“A variety of customers were impacted by this project, including borough residents and businesses, schools, emergency services, nearby communities and businesses, and travelers passing through the borough. Minimizing impacts to certain customers inconvenienced others,” Deptula admitted.
Communication was key to ease everyone’s concerns and let them know what was happening and why he said. The project team set out to hear and understand community concerns.
“PennDOT,” Deptula noted, “held public meetings, participated in borough meetings, issued press releases, conducted community roundtables, promoted the use of the project website including the project email account and telephone hotline, updated the local Chamber of Commerce, and communicated other ways to provide open communications between PennDOT and the community.”
Blue Hill Bridge
Early in the design process PennDOT determined opening the railroad bridge to three lanes of traffic would be beneficial and likely reduce the traffic queue under the Blue Hill bridge, said project manager Chris Neidig. PennDOT coordinated with Norfolk Southern Railroad, the bridge owner, on the proposed changes.
Due to the time constraints and size of the project, it was decided that expansion of the roadway under the Blue Hill bridge would become a separate project, Neidig said.
Drainage under the railroad bridge has been a problem during flooding events for a long time. After several failed attempts at flushing the existing drainage systems, further examination of the pipes determined that a 12-inch gas line had been drilled through an 18-inch drainage pipe which prevented the area under the railroad bridge from draining. PennDOT updated the drainage under the structure to reduce the flooding issue.
Environmental
During the environmental phase of the project, Neidig said, PennDOT realized a historical structure on the corner of King Street and Water Street needed to be removed to allow for the improved wider intersection design. Discussions with the local municipality and public provided a consensus regarding the removal of the above-ground historic structures.
The municipality had large mature trees located adjacent to the roadway, Neidig said. The root systems of some of these trees were causing sidewalk, curb and roadway failure. The district met with the Shade Tree Commission and developed a plan to remove and replant trees. PennDOT also installed tree root barriers as part of the project to decrease the likelihood of roots interfering with the sidewalks, curbs and roadway in the future.
Detours:
PennDOT initially presented the plans for detours to local municipal officials to include the entire length of King Street for southbound traffic and Orange Street for northbound traffic, Neidig said.
“The initial detour was deemed acceptable. However, the initial detours were changed after PennDOT staff met with the public and various local stakeholders such as municipalities, businesses, school districts, law enforcement and emergency services,” he said.
It was during these initial public outreach meetings that the updated phased detour plan was developed with the assistance of the public input to meet their needs.
PennDOT worked with local businesses early in the process to assure that the public would continue to have access to local businesses throughout the construction process, Neidig noted. “To assist in this process, PennDOT provided directional signs for the public to locate businesses through the construction area.”
Utilities
PennDOT coordinated with several utility companies during the design process, Neidig said, “and continued that coordination as detours and roadway design plans changed after public input. The utility companies were able to develop solutions that helped PennDOT meet the committed date to advertise the project to construction companies.”
Utilities were identified during the design phase, Deptula said, “but the only way to know exactly where underground utilities were located was to uncover them. When the utilities were uncovered during construction, many were found to be located differently than anticipated. This led to conflicts with the design of the drainage. The project was delayed due to redesigning the drainage system and relocating either the utilities or the storm sewer system.”
End of reconstruction
Borough Mayor Dan Berard said that despite all the issues raised and problems, the project was worth it: “Traffic flows beautifully through the Borough now. Before the construction started in 2017, and after work, I used to come home along the river across the Barry King Bridge. Most days that I did that, traffic was backed up, sometimes halfway to Tedd’s Landing. Fast forward to today. I don’t have that problem anymore. Traffic flows very smoothly in town, from the split at Route 11/15, all the way to Northumberland.”
“I enjoy that, after my day’s work,” he said.
Berard also remembers the year when to get to work in Selinsgrove, he was detoured through Sunbury. “I had to take that route for a year,” he said. “But now, I hardly remember the inconvenience. For me, it has become a distant memory.”
Trucks used to destroy sidewalks, crushing curbs, making turns at the Water and King streets intersection to get to Sunbury. “Those turns were rounded off, solving that particular problem,” Berard said. “I have enjoyed not seeing the destruction caused by those trucks.”
“Of course, businesses were hurt, and some went out of businesses, a terrible thing,” he added. “My wife owns Townside Garden Cafe, and the construction all but killed her business. Financially, this has been quite devastating for her (it’s now a catering business.)”
Berard, overall, is glad PennDOT did the project. “I only hope it serves a great purpose,” he said.