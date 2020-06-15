NORTHUMBERLAND — The final phase of the four-year-long, $14 million Northumberland Borough Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water, and King streets) is underway with completion scheduled by this August.
But finishing the roadwork is not coming without further inconvenience, said Mayor Dan Berard on Friday.
A pet peeve of his is that the construction workers "yell to each other at night, for whatever reason," Berard said, "because I want them to be as quiet as they can so that people aren't disturbed. That has bothered me with this last phase."
At 6 p.m., workers close down quite a few streets leading to Duke Street, Berard noted. "And the traffic backups have become extensive. People are getting impatient again. But we are near the end, and I'm pleased by the results, what I've seen so far."
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., of Winfield, will continue paving work on several roadways over the next few weeks, explained Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula.
Paving of the main roadway on Routes 11 and 147 is expected to be completed tonight, weather permitting.
On Monday, June 15, Deptula said, "side roads will be paved and tied into the main roadway. Paving of the side road intersections is expected to take several weeks and will be completed during daylight hours under flagging conditions."
Pavement markings and remaining minor work will take place over the next few weeks, he explained.
Berard, who has always preached patience to borough residents, was now ready to say, "I am happy with the reconstruction work they've done. It's been a long time.
"But I'll be happy when they're gone," he said.