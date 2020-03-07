Northumberland road project nearly finished; several multi-million dollar projects planned in Valley

Finished at last. Or nearly so.
“Finally, after four years of traffic congestion, detours, and delays, the $18.8 million Duke Street-Water Street Northumberland road reconstruction project will wrap up this summer,” said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard.
“I am thrilled that the road work will be completed this year,” he said. “Our residents have been patient. And we are all looking forward to not having all the detours and stoppages we’ve had since this began in 2017.”
Berard said he has been pleased by the work that has been done.
“In time, this will all have been a distant memory,” he said.
The milling, paving and permanent pavement markings will be completed in late May or early June, under short-term traffic control and will be completed in this summer of 2020, said Sandy Tosca, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 3 executive.
Tosca summarized the 2020 project schedule in Northumberland, Montour, Snyder, and Union Counties.
It’s going to be a busy spring, summer and fall in Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, with several major multi-million dollar road projects on tap, Tosca said.
Northumberland County
Removal of a mine shaft between Locust Summit and Locust Dale. The project includes milling and resurfacing the intersection of Route 54 and Route 901 in Locust Summit, Mount Carmel Township. Traffic will be detoured for the removal of the mine shaft with flagging for the milling and paving. Work will begin in late summer and finish in the fall. Estimated cost: $1 million.
Resurfacing of 1 mile north of Route 4th Street and 0.2 miles of Shikellamy Avenue in the City of Sunbury. The project began in the summer of 2019 with curb ramp upgrades. Final paving will be completed this summer. The construction cost is $1.5 million.
Montour County
Restoration of 10.9 miles of Interstate 80 from Mexico Road to Route 54, in Liberty and Valley Townships. The project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding. Traffic will be controlled via single lane from Sunday night through Friday morning. The project began in the summer of 2019 and will be completed by this fall. The construction cost is $4.9 million.
Snyder County
Microsurfacing of 6.8 miles of Route 104 from the Juniata County line to Heister Valley Road in Chapman and Perry Townships. Microsurfacing will also be completed on Route 35 near the intersection with Route 104 and 11th Avenue in Shamokin Dam. Traffic will be maintained via lane restrictions and flagging. The projects will begin this summer and will be completed in the fall. The estimated cost is $750,000.
Milling and paving of the intersection of Routes 522 and 104 in the borough of Middleburg. The milling and paving work will be completed during overnight hours. Work will begin in the summer of 2020 and will be completed in the fall of 2020. The estimated cost is $300,000.
Union County
Replacement of the bridge carrying Interstate 80 westbound over White Deer Pike in White Deer Township. Utility work will be performed in 2020 and will have minimal impacts to traffic. One lane of traffic will be maintained during 2021 construction season when most of the bridge construction will occur. The contract cost is $3.4 million.
Microsurfacing on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound lanes from the Mile Run exit to the Clinton County line. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions. Work will begin in the summer and be completed in the fall. The estimated cost is $2.4 million.