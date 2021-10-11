NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland sold nearly $50,000 worth of equipment from the closed recycling center and closed pool.
At the public meeting last week, the borough council members voted to accept the Municibid Auction results for sale of three bailors, nine hoppers, a compost turner, a recycling trailer and two appliance items from the closed pool. Municibid is an online auction marketplace for government agencies, schools, authorities and utilities to sell their surplus and forfeitures directly to the public. All auctions take place online and are available to bid 24 hours a day.
"It's not going back to the borough yet," said borough President Paul Ruane. "It's going to be held in escrow. We need to get a final understanding from the state. The state might want that money back. We don't know that yet."
The money will be placed in a separate fund until the borough hears back from the state Department of Environmental Protection about whether any of the equipment needs to be reimbursed. Some of the equipment was paid through DEP Recycling grants, according to borough manager Jan Bowman.
"We don't have any answers yet," said Ruane.
The bailors of differing sizes sold for $25,800, $9,100 and $1,800. The hoppers sold for $7,010. The compost turner sold for $2,539. The recycling trailer sold for $1,375. A griddle sold for $410 and a deep fryer sold for $360, said Bowman.
The recycling center closed in March 2020 due to a lack of volunteers and lack of money to sell certain items that cost money to recycle. The recycling center has been traditionally operated by volunteers from different community groups, said Bowman.
"It didn't make sense just to let the equipment sit," she said.
No other local recycling centers were interested in taking the equipment, she said.
Ruane said he is happy the items were sold so the borough can move on. There are discussions about moving the borough garage from Second and Prince streets to the recycling center building and use the old garage for storage, said Ruane.
In other business, the borough council approved Star Mechanical to replace the HVAC system in the borough office and police department office at a cost not to exceed $5,000.