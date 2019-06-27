NORTHUMBERLAND — This Saturday morning marks the 20th anniversary of Northumberland Borough's soap box derby — the "unofficial" start of the Pineknotter Days festival.
The race was started and is run by the Northumberland Borough Police Department said officer Matt Lauver, who has been helping to stage the race since 2008.
Tim Fink, formerly with the Northumberland Police, first had the idea in 1999.
"I brought it to the borough's park and recreation people," Fink said. "The idea was to provide kids, who might not normally be able to afford to buy or rent a box car, to race with cars provided. We would supply the cars. Of course, we needed community support from the beginning, and we got it."
By tradition, it was run on the Saturday morning before Pineknotter Days kickoff on Monday.
The soap box derby was a hit from the start, Fink said. "We had 50 kids, a real good turnout that first day. Those good turnouts have been the norm ever since."
Lauver took over running the race when Fink left the department in 2013. He has had help every year from Robert Sulouff. Sulouff has been manning the starting ramps since 1999.
"Besides just being a fun thing for kids," Lauver said Thursday, "the race serves a purpose of getting kids to realize that police are part of the community and are there to help them when needed."
Lauver normally gives out T-shirts, but is not yet sure if there will be a special 20th anniversary shirt this Saturday.
"We do try to make the event special every year," Lauver said. Winners get cash prizes: first place, $30, second, $20, and third, $10.
The races start on King Street at Fourth Street at 8 a.m.
There is a $1 nominal fee to race.