SUNBURY — Local residents are warned to be on the lookout for a car wrap scam targeting college students, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
The scammers pretend to represent Expo2020. They are seeking assistance from college students by placing temporary advertisement stickers on their cars as they travel to and from college and their homes. They are offering them $300 per week to advertise an upcoming event to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates that is rescheduled for October, the DA said.
Once basic information (name and contact information) is provided, along with the total number of miles driven each week, a second email is sent out that informs the student that they have been accepted into the program. They are now told that a check will be deposited into their bank account. Additional money will be included in that check to pay for the car wrap specialist, the DA said.
The car wrap specialist is to be paid using gift cards and other forms of pre-paid cards when first making contact with the student, the DA said.
A worthless check is then deposited into the student's account. The student is contacted by the car wrap specialist (another scammer), who would seek payment prior to applying the wrap. A few days later, the bank would inform the student that the check failed to clear and any money sent to the scammer would be unrecoverable, the DA said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER