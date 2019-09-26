COAL TOWNSHIP — No controlled substances were located after three K-9 dogs surprised inmates at the Northumberland County Jail on Monday with a planned search inside the facility.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said K-9 dogs from Watsontown, Snyder and Union counties arrived at the jail at 10:30 a.m. to conduct the search.
"This was the latest in a series of proactive searches conducted at the jail this year," he said. "Searches are planned and executed using input from all personnel employed by the agencies and the time and date of the searches are unannounced."
Matulewicz said county Detective Degg Stark, Warden Bruce Kovach, prison Lieutenant Sarah Johnson and Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens were all present and part of the team that orchestrated the search.
K-9 dog Mariska, from the Watsontown Police Department, was present with handler, officer Timothy Kiefaber, K-9 Leo, from the Snyder County Sheriff's Department assisted with handler Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman and Union County Sheriff's Department K-9 Charlie, with handler Deputy Sheriff Eric Leaman also roamed the halls of the jail.
Matulewicz said anyone who gives, sells, furnishes or transmits a controlled substance into a jail or prison is subject to felony offenses.
—