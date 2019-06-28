Kayden Brumlow likes to beat the heat by going swimming with her friends.
She is much like a couple of other 11-year-olds from Sunbury who were at the Sunbury Community Pool on Thursday.
“Usually I just like to go swimming because of my friends,” Kayden said.
Lanie Jo Holtzapple likes “swimming and hanging out with my boyfriend.”
Zaven Zane McDonald, said, “I like to play baseball and I like going to the swimming pool."
They will have plenty of opportunity to try to stay cool in the next week. The heat is on and, other than some brief relief on Sunday and Monday, we're in for some hot days, according to meteorologist Derek Witt of AccuWeather in State College.
The high on Thursday at Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove was 88. Hot, but not a record. Witt said the record for June 27 there was 95, set in 2007.
The high temperature today should hit 89, with lows around 70 overnight, and the high Saturday looks like 87. But with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, Sunday and Monday will only see a high of about 80 or lower, Witt said.
"The humidity level will come down a little bit," he said.
But, Witt added, "Come Tuesday, the heat is back up."
He said Tuesday through Friday, the thermometer will shoot back up to the mid to upper 80s.
The warmer weather means Nadine Myers will be doing a lot more with the kids.
Myers, who brought three of her kids to Oppenheimer Playground in Sunbury on Thursday, has been keeping them entertained so far.
“There’s so many things we’ve been doing," she said. "Summer movies, OPG, taking swimming lessons at Knoebels, going to Knoebels.”