Nude pics, obscene language forces fast end to Union County online meeting

The Union County Commissioners’ first public meeting online abruptly ended Tuesday when three boys hijacked the video-teleconferencing feed and began shouting incoherently, swearing and posting pornographic imagery.
It was ridiculous, though the timing could have been worse — the otherwise unremarkable meeting had drawn to a close.
Chief Clerk Sue Greene quickly cut off the video feed and, unintentionally, the recording of the meeting once the hijackers interrupted with faux flatulence, cartoon nudity and absurdly manipulated images of the male anatomy.
Though the recording is lost, Sheryl Vrabel, executive administrative assistant, had recorded meeting minutes to document board action, Greene said.
“I was trying to make sure this was going to run as smoothly as I could possibly muster. This was new for everyone. What can I say?” Greene said after the meeting.
Public safety measures enacted as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced many municipal governments to audible away from in-person public meetings. One popular alternative is the use of the video-teleconferencing app, Zoom. It’s easy to use and the basic version is free of charge.
It’s also easy to disrupt if a link to a specific meeting is available. The FBI warned users last week to not make meetings or virtual classrooms public, instead use built-in security measures like passwords. This came after hijackers, or “Zoom-bombers,” interrupted multiple meetings with sophomoric humor, pornographic imagery and in some instances, racial slurs and imagery.
The Union County meeting link wasn’t password protected and was available on the county website. About 25 people attended, hijackers included.
“It was fine except for the end,” Chairman Preston Boop said with a laugh. “The simple solution is I don’t think we’ll allow anybody else to have video, just audio.”
“At least we have two weeks to figure out how to make it more secure. We’re going to go live-stream and I think everyone will get better,” Richards said.
Aside from bolstering security to the live feed, Richards said she expects board business to be conducted in greater detail typical of an in-person meeting.
Rebecca Perez attended the online meeting. She took screenshots of the boys involved and shared them with Greene.
"I spent my career in information technology and this dynamic with younger companies being overwhelmed with explosive demand isn’t unique. Zoom has addressed some of its security vulnerabilities, but there are also steps that individual hosts can take when setting up meetings. I’m in other groups that use Zoom and those steps make us less vulnerable than the county was today," Perez said.
There wasn’t much business conducted aside from the routine.
Greene confirmed the county had furloughed five employees to date because of the spread of COVID-19.
Greg Katherman, elections director, said his office received two machines to print absentee ballots. He said he expects to mail out about 800. Should the primary election format move to mail-in only — the election already was pushed back to June 2 from April 28 — the print count would spike.