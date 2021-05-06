NORTHUMBERLAND — A small gathering at the Emmanuel Home on Thursday quickly evolved into a celebration of nurses who work and live at the facility.
On her way to work Thursday, Kimberly Delbo, the home's director of nursing services and innovation, wondered what she could do for the start of Nurses Week.
"I thought about all the nurses we have here and those who live here who were nurses," she said during a conversation over coffee and danish inside the facility's gazebo.
Delbo, a practicing nurse earlier in her career, was joined by three residents who were nurses: June Baker and Francis Beck who were nurses beginning in the 1950s and Millie Campbell, who became a nurse in the 1980s. They were joined by Ginger Billman, a long-time employee at Emmanuel who became an LPN earlier this year.
Baker said she worked all around the nation as a nurse. One of her favorites was a tenure at a VA hospital before she became an educator at Geisinger, she said.
"We took care of those coming back from Vietnam," she said. "Another place, I remember taking care of a mother who had nine little children and she died. It was hard to see that kind of stuff."
Billman said taking care of residents is why she loves being a nurse. "It is so satisfying when they say 'thank you,'" she said.
Delbo and Campbell had a conversation about the changes in nursing over the years.
"I don't think all the changes have been for the better," Campbell said. Delbo noted that because of technology, some have "gotten away from person-centered care. We're not always with the person in the moment."
Like Billman, Delbo said caring for residents and patients often involves caring for their families. It is all part of the job, she said.
"The most beautiful part is that you get to care for humanity," she said. "To care for people, it sounds so simple, yet so profound."