WATSONTOWN — More than half of the 125 residents at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
At least 70 residents have tested positive with verified lab results, said Melissa Polito, the facility administrator, in a posting Sunday on the facility's website page. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive, with verified test results. A total of 9 tests are pending, according to the post.
Watsontown Nursing is owned by Bedrock Care, which also owns Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Milton facility had a similar COVID outbreak among residents and staff in September. The Department of Health previously reported 106 resident cases with 35 deaths and 56 cases at the Milton location.
"Our prevention steps included creating a separate area dedicated to COVID-19 recovery to best accommodate residents in the facility that require care during this time," Polito wrote in her website post.
"As our testing increases," she said, "we will be moving residents as required, temporarily, into a designated recovery area, and once medically cleared, they will be able to return to one of the other units. Please know that residents that test positive or are suspected of having the virus will be safely quarantined from other residents. We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing," she wrote.
"We know how hard it is, especially during this pandemic to not be able to visit and see your loved ones," Polito said.
Family members who would like to arrange for a virtual visit are asked to call the facility's activities department at 570-538-2561.