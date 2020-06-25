HARRISBURG — While Pennsylvania’s rate of new cases of coronavirus has slowed, nursing home officials say they are still scrambling to get enough personal protective equipment.
The head of a nursing home trade group told a Senate panel Thursday that most facilities only have one or two weeks’ supply of PPE.
“The majority of providers have enough PPE for a week or two at a time,” said Adam Marles, CEO of LeadingAge PA, which represents nonprofit long-term care facilities in the state. “If, however, an asymptomatic COVID-19 positive person happens to enter a facility and spark new cases, providers do not have what they need to keep up with the significant burn rate that is necessary to prevent spread.”
The concerns are significant because nursing homes have been the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus health crisis and the state should be using the summer months to prepare for the resurgence that most officials expect will take place in the fall, said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine disagreed, saying the state has adequate supplies of PPE to provide nursing homes when they need new shipments.
“There is no shortage of PPE for hospitals and long term care facilities,” Levine said. “We have further stores we can push out.”
More than 2,300 shipments of personal-protective equipment have been provided to the state’s long-term care facilities “through public/private partnerships and collaboration among state agencies,” said Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman. Those shipments have included close to 307,000 gowns, more than 336,000 face shields, more than 1 million gloves, 2.8 million N-95 masks and almost 1.2 million surgical masks.
State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, however, questioned the state’s handling of efforts to help nursing homes obtain needed personal protective equipment during the Thursday hearing before the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, which she chairs.
Ward said that the Department of Health didn’t make acquiring PPE for nursing homes a priority until April 27. Considering the death toll inside those facilities, “we now know that was a mistake,” she said.
Key data on coronavirus in Pennsylvania long-term care facilities include:
— Sixty of the 579 new cases of coronavirus patients reported on Thursday were long-term care facility residents, and 20 of the new cases were in employees of long-term care facilities.
— In total, Pennsylvania has reported 20,577 cases of coronavirus in long-term care patients and employees in 676 facilities 50 of the state’s 67 counties.
— Four of the 39 deaths reported Thursday were patients of long-term care facilities.
— More than 2/3 of the state’s deaths blamed on coronavirus has occurred among residents of long term care facilities — 4,471 out of 6,557.
— Twenty-six nursing homes have had more than 100 residents test positive for coronavirus; nine nursing homes have had more than 50 staff members test positive for coronavirus.
Concerns about adequate protective equipment supplies aren’t confined to Pennsylvania, according to a survey by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).
The group surveyed more than 375 assisted living facilities across the country earlier this month and found that more than half of them reported having less than two weeks’ worth of protective equipment. Four-out-of-10 facilities that responded to that survey said they were using home-made or improvised protective equipment and 7-out-of-10 reported reusing PPE, according to NCAL.
Many parts of the country have begun to reopen, but in order for assisted living communities to resume visitation, residents and staff must be able to protect themselves against the virus, said NCAL Executive Director Scott Tittle. “Without adequate PPE, assisted living communities are facing an uphill battle in preventing COVID-19 outbreaks,” he said.