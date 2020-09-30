MAHONING TWP. — A 69-year-old nursing home resident will spend a year on probation after pleading guilty recently to harassment.
Mahoning Township police charged Herbert Steffen, of Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, after he was accused of trying to suffocate his roommate, Harry Tanner, with a pillow on May 22 . He had faced charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault, but those charges were withdrawn by the prosecution in exchange for his plea to the reduced charge, said District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who accepted the plea.
Tanner died about a month later. His death was unrelated to the alleged assault, according to authorities.
