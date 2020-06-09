SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County an opportunity to obtain four vouchers valued at $6 each to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets.
Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older (including those who will reach their 60th birthday by December 31 and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply. All income must be taken into consideration, including Social Security, Black Lung, SSI, pensions, annuities, rental income, etc.
The official income guidelines for this year’s program are as follows: one person, $23,606; two people, $31,894; three people, $40,182; and four people, $48,470
Due to COVID-19, vouchers will be distributed via USPS regular mail only. Vouchers will not be available at the Adult Community Centers this year. Applications for the vouchers can be obtained on the agency’s Facebook page (Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging), the agency’s website (www.ncaging.org), requesting an application via the agency’s email (info@ncaging.org), or by contacting the agency at 570-495-2395.
Applications will be reviewed and processed in the order in which they are received. After processing the applications, the vouchers will be mailed to the older adult via USPS regular mail.
Vouchers will be distributed by the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging on a first-come basis until September 30 or until the supply is exhausted. Vouchers are redeemable June 1 through November 30. Eligible residents can only receive the vouchers one time during the distribution season.
