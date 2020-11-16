By Rick Dandes
SHAMOKIN — After pandemic-relalted shutdowns and construction delays, the Oasis Community Recovery Club — which had a ‘soft’ opening a month ago — held a more formal, inviting open house Sunday, at its new home in a huge space beneath the Shamokin Public Library, 210 E. Indelendence St.
“About two years ago, I started this little project,” said Danielle Houtz — The Oasis Recovery Club — “and by summer of 2019 we had our 501c in place to get started.”
COVID really “knocked the wind out of our sails in March,” Houtz said. “We were supposed to be in the building by May, 2020. That was the original plan. Back in February, the city had some work to do in the space. Then when everything was shut down, construction stopped. That pushed us back by months.”
“What we are,” she said, “is a recovery clubhouse. We are opening a place in downtown Shamokin that is going to hold all types of support meetings, like AA, NA...non-profit support meetings, meetings for families.”
If anybody has an idea for meetings they want to have, Houtz continued, “they can pitch it to us. If it is anything related to drug, alcohol recovery, we’ll give them a time slot.
“But we are also holding ‘sober’ events,” she said.
Houtz and her group did some things mobile this year at various locations, like a New Year’s Eve party and a Super Bowl party.
It was something else to do on a night for people who are in recovery or people who just want to go to something sober. This Thanksgiving they will be holding a Thanksgiving Eve Sober-Thon.
“This is it,” she said. “This is where we are going to be.”
The space has been quietly open for about a month, Houtz said. “With the pandemic, we’ve had to be cautious as far as meetings go.”
The club is holding five meetings a week now, “and we’re hoping to grow that,” she said. “We have some things in the works.”
The open house on Sunday was a way, she said, “of kinda letting everyone know we’re here. We are nervous about it given the COVID surge. Everyone is urged to wear masks and we’ll limit the number of people in the space .... even if there is a crowd.
“We asked people to come check the place out,” she said.
“We’re taking things as they come,” she said. “It would have been terrible to open and then right away shut our doors. And we’d have to pay bills when we weren’t even using the space.
“We don’t have grants yet, but we do fundraising. We participated in ‘Raise the Region.’ But we are living on donations.
The community has been behind us, she said. “I haven’t had to buy any food. People donated supplies. Water. That’s been good.”
Sue Long, of Shamokin, along with Houtz, of Trevorton, is a board member at Oasis.
“I worked with Danielle at her place of business when she was talking about this project of hers,” Long said.
Some members of Long’s family are “recovering, so that this has personal meaning for me as well,” she said.
Helping out at the club are T.J. Scott and Dana DeMore, both of Shamokin. Both are recovering from addiction to pain pills, they said.
“We want to have as many meetings possible here to help as many people as we can,” Scott said.
“We’re doing meetings five days a week,” added DeMore. “We’d like to do seven days a week.”
At this point, Scott said, groups number anywhere from five to 10 people, “but people still have yet to find out about us. We’re the only club of this type in Shamokin, but we’ve had people from Sunbury come here.”
Scott stressed how this space could evolve into more than just a recovery club — “although it will always be a sober club,” he said.
“We have pool tables, ping pong tables, TV sets, game for kids,” DeMere said. “We hope this develops into a wider community place for kids to hang out too.”
Anyone wanting to donate can mail donations to 707 N. Liberty St. Shamokin 17872.