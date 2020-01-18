If a morbidly obese Asiatic black bear that has been the center of attention for the past five months is being moved to a the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are not talking about it.
After months of PETA ad campaigns and multiple media releases about Dillian, the obese black bear being held in a cage at the Union County Sportsmen's Club, in Millmonth, the organization is not confirming the bear is being moved.
Multiple media reports are saying the Union County Sportsmen Club is reporting Dillian is being transferred to Colorado.
The announcement came just two days after actor Alec Baldwin sent a letter urging Gov. Tom Wolf to intervene in a push to release the bear.
PETA ran radio ads, billboards and released statements to the media urging the club to release the bear after representatives visited the sportsmen club this past summer.
PETA officials said the bear needs medical care because the bear is obese and suffers from a dental disease.
Club officials have said the bear is fine. They refused to meet with PETA about the situation.
David Perle, a media spokesperson for PETA said in an email the group does not have any information to release at this time.
Media reports are saying the bear will be moved to Colorado late next week.
Club officials have not returned calls to The Daily Item seeking comment.
