The state Office of Open Records ruled Friday that Line Mountain School District must turn over emails and text messages to The Daily Item that include coaches' communications with student-athletes.
District Superintendent and Right to Know Officer Dave Campbell denied The Daily Item's request in August. The newspaper sought emails, text messages, and phone logs dealing with coaches and student-athletes. The request was made to nine Valley school districts. Line Mountain was the only district to deny the records request.
In a Final Determination issued Friday, attorney Kelly Isenberg, said the newspaper's request for the documents was sufficiently specific and that Line Mountain did not present evidence demonstrating that the communications responsive to the request were otherwise exempt from public access.
"The district has not met its burden of proof to withhold these records," Isenberg wrote.
Campbell did not return a call Friday afternoon seeking comment. The district now has 30 days to provide the documents or file an appeal in Northumberland County Court.
The newspaper can also challenge the documents provided by the district in county court.
Since the Right to Know was filed in August, the only other school district that has yet to provide documents is Shamokin.
During a Nov. 5 a mediation with the state Office of Open Records, Shamokin solicitor Tim Bowers, The Daily Item and Office of Open Records attorney Jill Wolfe agreed the district would comply with the request. Bowers is the district representative who was tasked with reviewing the text messages and emails.
Bowers said he spoke to Shamokin Area School District business manager Karen Colangelo and the two made the decision to agree to the terms. Bowers said previously all coaches were told not to delete the information the newspaper was seeking. The district has yet to provide any documents.
Shikellamy, Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel all provided the newspaper with records.
Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle said the process took time but was a good exercise for districts. Shikellamy has since purchased a new app for coaches to communicate with players, Bendle said. Each message can be monitored by the district, Bendle said.