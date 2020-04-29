Shamokin Area School District must release a second set of coaches' emails and text messages to student-athletes following a second appeal to the state Office of Open Records by The Daily Item.
The Right to Know filed by the newspaper on Jan. 7 is the second request for emails and text messages dealing with paid coaches and student-athletes. Attorney Jill Wolfe, of the state Office of Open Records (OOR) ruled April 24 that the district has 30 days to provide the newspaper with the documents.
The first Right to Know filed in August was sent to nine Valley school districts. Shamokin, Line Mountain School District and Shikellamy originally denied the request. Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle decided to comply days after he denied the request. Line Mountain eventually complied when the OOR ruled that the district must turn over the records. Line Mountain turned over the documents days after the ruling.
Shamokin has yet to comply with the Office of Open Records' determination. The district missed the deadline of April 19 to provide the information. The Daily Item can now file with Northumberland County Court for the failure to produce the documents as ordered by the OOR.
District Right to Know Officer Karen Colangelo denied The Daily Item's request in August and January. She did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The second request forces the district to turn over text messages and emails from August through Jan. 7. The newspaper sought emails, text messages and phone logs dealing with coaches and student-athletes.
In the final determination Wolfe said Shamokin Area did not present evidence demonstrating that the communications should be kept from the public.
"A request involving the detailed review of voluminous documents does not relieve the agency of its requirements to presume the records are open and available and to respond in accordance with the RTKL," Wolfe wrote. "Furthermore, with respect to the identified types of communications, the district need not make any judgments as to what types of records are sought by the requester."
Shamokin Area can appeal the state's decision to Northumberland County Court. The Daily Item can also challenge the number of documents provided by the district in county court.
The district was represented by solicitor Tim Bowers, an attorney from Sunbury. The Daily Item did not use an attorney in the appeal.
"The district will review the determination and be guided accordingly," Bowers wrote in an email after the April 24 ruling.