SUNBURY — Valley police departments and state troopers are banding together this weekend to be out on patrol for potential drunk drivers.
Northumberland County DUI coordinator and Sunbury police officer Terry Ketchem said he wanted to remind drivers this Halloween weekend to be safe.
"Police in Northumberland County will be aggressively enforcing impaired driving laws over the Halloween holiday weekend," he said. "Static checkpoints and roving patrols will be conducted throughout the area. Motorists are reminded to make sure they have a sober driver or other means of transportation so we can all enjoy a safe fun-filled holiday weekend."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the goal isn't to rack up tickets.
"We want people to be safe and we use these checkpoints as a means to deter drunk driving," Matulewicz said. "Be responsible and be safe."
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA