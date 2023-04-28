DANVILLE — Montour County law enforcement entities conducted a saturation patrol from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, resulting in 42 traffic citations, 44 warnings and one DUI arrest.
Officers from Danville Police Department, Mahoning Township Police Department, Riverside Police Department, the Montour County Sheriff's Office and Probation Department, state police and the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement collaborated to conduct the patrol and warrant service detail, according to a report released by Danville police.
State liquor control officials conducted administrative checks on liquor establishments in Montour County, county probation officers conducted checks on persons on probation in the county and the sheriff's office served several outstanding warrants.