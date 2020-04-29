Garbage workers are on the COVID-19 front line. With more people staying home, the amount of household trash that needs to be collected has significantly increased, said manager-owners of three Valley disposal services.
"Yes, there is an extreme amount of garbage that people are putting out," said Gary Fisher, owner of Fisher Disposal, of Lewisburg. "Much more than usual, because of everybody being cooped up in their houses."
With six employees and a fleet of five trucks, "We're picking up two to three more tons of garbage a day than before the pandemic," Fisher said.
Jesse Pyers, general manager of Hometown Disposal, which serves Sunbury, Snyder County and points north, and Marcus Reedy, owner of Valley Disposal Service, of Danville (serving Danville and Riverside) have seen similar increases.
"We are busier," Pyers said Wednesday. Hometown has a fleet of 16 trucks and 24 employees. "There is much more trash every week. No doubt about the fact that people at home are producing more trash."
Reedy, with three trucks and four employees, agreed. "We are very busy as well," he said Wednesday afternoon after finishing a long shift. "There is a lot of extra garbage we are picking up from our residential customers, and all I can figure is it's because people are staying at home."
"We recognize that we are all on the front lines with the exception of my office manager," Fisher said. "We pick up residential and business. We have several containers throughout our coverage area. I personally am not nervous about catching the virus."
But he and his employees are well aware of how to take safety precautions.
Fisher employees have not been tested for the virus, but as soon as someone says they are not feeling well, "Oh my goodness, we tell them to stay home," Fisher said. "If they have any symptoms they're not coming in to infect the rest of us. They are aware of it, if it arises.
As for social distancing, Fisher said it's a bit hard when you have two guys sitting in a truck that is less than six feet apart or if two guys need to lift something. That's when social distancing goes out of the window. "But when it comes to dealing with a customer," he said, "we try to abide by it as best we can."
"Well, we wear gloves year-round," he said, "and that is the case whether there is a pandemic going on or not. We provide gloves. Right now the guys are using bandanas as face masks if they come into contact with anybody. But when you are doing a high paced job where you are constantly moving, it's hard to wear one of those masks. You wear one of those masks and do strenuous work, it doesn't take long before that mask is soaked with sweat and you can't breathe."
Some of his employees are using homemade face protection.
"I ordered masks for my guys weeks ago," Fisher said, "but they have not shown up yet."
Right now the rule of law at the Lycoming landfill is you don't get in through the gate without wearing a mask covering your face, Fisher noted, so we had to come up with something until the masks came in.
Employees at Hometown and Valley Disposal wear two sets of gloves — their normal work gloves and a pair of latex gloves underneath.
To keep from having too many workers in one place at one time, "We stagger times so that different crews work at different intervals so that they are not altogether in the morning, in the shop," Pyers said.
"Our employees have masks in the trucks," Pyers continued. "And in the driver's cab, it's pretty close to six feet between driver and passenger.
We have had guys who haven't felt good," he said. "When that happens we talk with them about their symptoms. We have a tele-doc service through our health insurance that we recommend they call. If they have a fever or the common symptoms of COVID 19, we ask them to seek help through the tele doc. We try to help as much as we can. We have not had anyone with all the symptoms connected with the virus. We've been pretty lucky."
Reedy also makes sure that the trucks have hand sanitizers available, "although it's become harder and harder to find an outlet to buy them. We take all the precautions we can. We have masks in our trucks in case we have to meet someone while on our routes."
Recycling on hold
Almost all garbage and recyclables in the Valley go to the Lycoming landfill.
Right now, Fisher said, "we cannot pick up single-stream recycling due to Lycoming County commissioners ordering the recycling center closed."
Single-stream recycling, Fisher explained, is a system in which all recyclables, including newspaper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum, junk mail, etc., are placed in a single bin or cart for recycling.
Under normal circumstances, Fisher dumps his recyclables inside Lycoming's Recycling Center at the landfill. A big loader scoops it up. And the recyclables run up a conveyor belt. About 20 people then stand on a line a pre-sort the recyclables into different categories. The presorters — who are either Lycoming County employees or prisoners on work release — will pull out things not supposed to be there, like shoes, clothing, wood.
All of that has been shut down.
"Some people are impatient and can't wait for when the recycling center is gonna open up, so they're saying 'the heck with it' and throwing their recyclables out as garbage," he said.
Fisher's Disposal serves large portions of Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Allenwood, West Milton, Milton and more.
"There is no recycling going anywhere," Fisher said. "People have been calling in ... asking about recycling. Other than that, our everyday process isn't much different than before the pandemic other than the fact that we're picking up more garbage."
Hometown Disposal tells customers that it can pick up their recyclables, but because Lycoming has shut down the sorter, those recyclables will mix with the trash and go into the landfill. "That's a decision we leave to our customers," Pyers said. "If they want to hold on to their recyclables we say that when the Lycoming sorter opens back up for business, we'll take their recyclables. We expect a deluge when that happens, and we are planning for it."
Valley Disposal is also picking up recyclables, Reedy said, "and it's going into the landfill. We've been told that the Lycoming sorter will come back online soon and we hope that is the case."