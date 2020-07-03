SUNBURY — The paving project on North Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue will resume on July 6, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
PennDOT’s contractor will begin putting down the intermediate and top layers of pavement, she said.
"There will be single lane traffic controlled by flaggers," Ocker said. "This may cause extensive traffic delays. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. The public’s cooperation and patience are greatly appreciated."
The paving is being done from Market Street to Shikellamy Avenue on North Fourth Street.
— Francis Scarcella