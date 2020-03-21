DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Food Bank has been “scrambling” these past few days to provide emergency services to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the organization’s president, Joseph Neizer.
“We are scrambling,” he said on Friday about the food bank at 512 Bloom St., Danville. “We normally order through Weis, GIANT and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (CPFB) but we can’t order bulk food right now through Weis and GIANT because they have trouble keeping their shelves stocked. CPFB is going well, as of this morning, and we are able to access food through them.”
Neizer said, though, the food bank procedures have changed. The organization usually operates with 60 volunteers but is now using a skeleton staff to provide for 280 needy families. Usually, the clients can come in the building and shop but they are now given a pre-packaged bag and no one is allowed to enter the building, he said.
“My primary goal is to keep clients safe and keep volunteers safe, too,” said Neizer. “We will not turn anyone away. We might stagger them and they might have to wait longer.”
Normally, there are five to six emergency calls a week, but Neizer said he’s had 10 this week alone.
The next giveaway is scheduled for April 4, which is the traditional Easter giveaway. They will give away vouchers for meat for the supermarket instead of giving away turkey or ham, he said.
“So we don’t have to physically handle 300 to 400 turkeys or hams,” he said.
Volunteers are not needed, but the food bank will accept donations. They can be dropped off or mailed to the Danville Riverside Food Bank, care of Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St., Danville, 17821.
Gale Zalar, the CEO of the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. in Shamokin, said the emergency food pantries and distribution days in Shamokin, Watsontown, Milton, Sunbury, Mount Carmel Township, Mount Carmel borough and Kulpmont are “doing fine.”
“People are calling in,” she said. “We give them food. The building is closed to the public, so we meet them outside. There should be no break in service.”
All food will be pre-packaged and handed out, she said.