SUNBURY — Gov. Tom Wolf's office is aware that 21 people were removed from Sunshine Corners but his office is giving no other details.
"Since the early days of the pandemic, the Wolf administration has worked with our partners in health systems and local communities to ensure that staff and residents of Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities have access to supports and resources, especially particularly challenging times when there are cases of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents," Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf said.
"The current network in place is the Regional Congregate Care Action Team (RCAT), which discovered significant issues at Sunbury Sunshine Corners and assisted with the relocation of residents to ensure their health and safety."
The comments come just days after Sunbury officials asked the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office to review inspections conducted at the now-closed Sunshine Corners, which has not been inspected by the Department of Human Services in 18 months and where a state agency found 40 code violations earlier this month.
City officials made the request Feb. 25, the same day the Department of Human Services (DHS) said they did not inspect the Market Street facility in person because of COVID-19.
Sunshine Corners closed Feb. 13 following a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 18 and sent three to the hospital. The closure left 21 residents scrambling to find a new place to live.
Three days later, state-licensed inspection agency Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, found 40 code violations out of a possible 57 categories at the facility.
"The pandemic is not over, and the Wolf administration remains committed to ensuring there are resources available to support individuals who live and work at long-term care facilities and other congregate settings," Kensinger said. "We continue to urge all Pennsylvanians to follow public-health guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing, to mitigate the spread of COVID-10 and protect vulnerable populations."
Department of Health spokesperson Ali Fogarty said the department is in the process of reviewing the NEIC report and would comment at a later time.