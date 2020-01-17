CAMP HILL — The new trade deal signed between the U.S. and China and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), should provide economic opportunities for struggling farmers, said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert, Wednesday, in a prepared statement.
“Phase One of the new trade deal with China should benefit Pennsylvania farmers over the next two years, if China meets its commitment to annually purchase at least $40 billion worth of agriculture goods from the U.S. in 2020 and 2021,” Ebert said. “American farmers, who produce soybeans, pork, beef, corn, dairy and seafood products, are expected to benefit from increased purchases from China.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau said the trade agreements should ease the burden on financially strapped farm families.
Ebert said the USMCA improves upon the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was extremely popular among U.S. farmers, who saw the value of agriculture exports to Canada and Mexico increase from $8.9 billion in 1993 to more than $38 billion in 2018. "The USMCA will provide additional market access for American dairy, poultry and wheat products in Canada, while maintaining the zero-tariff platform on all other agricultural products,” continued Ebert. “The agreement is expected to increase U.S. agriculture exports to Canada and Mexico by $2 billion and dairy farmers should net an additional $242 million from Canada, as more American milk products qualify for tariff-free status.”
Nearly 60 percent of all agriculture exports from Pennsylvania, which total more than $1.43 billion per year, were sold to Canada and Mexico under NAFTA, and those figures are expected to increase under the USMCA,” Ebert said.
— RICK DANDES