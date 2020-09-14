SELINSGROVE — No contact tracing will be necessary in the case of two students that were tested positive because they were from the same household, said Selinsgrove School District Superintendent Frank Jankowski, at Monday night's meeting.
The two students, on in middle school and the other in high school, reportedly were exposed to the coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend, and have not been in school since the contact, Jankowski said. The district only learned about the students being tested positive on Monday.
"Those in our Selinsgrove District community received a notification this afternoon (Monday) about the cases," Jankowski said. "They are connected by the same household. We do not have any reason at this time to think as though there is any concern for additional people being contact traced because they would not have been exposed to these individuals based upon the information we have."
Jankowski commended the family "for being proactive, even prior to any symptoms, knowing that they were potentially exposed they did keep the students home and took advantage of our distance learning option."
Whether cases such as these are isolated in nature, or if they are connected is always a concern, Jankowski said. "If we feel there is a case that has the potential to be a larger issue to the community, we would react accordingly.
Meanwhile, Jankowski said, the number of spectators allowed to attend the Sept. 25th Selinsgrove Seal's home football opener vs. Shamokin will, for now, remain at 250, as per Governor Wolf's mandate.
The 250 to include players from both sides, coaches, staff, the band and spectators.
"But that could change," he said. "One factor could be the ruling by the federal judge today (Monday) on the Governor's mandate. All I can say now is that as a district we will remain in compliance and when we have the opportunity, satisfy the needs and desires of our school district community, student participants, family members and at times the general public that wants to see our student-athletes who are performing."
Jankowski also wanted to remind parents that they are to work with their child's teachers and building administrators if they are thinking about changing their educational options.
Jankowski also thanked everybody in the school district community "for a positive start to the school year. We have accomplished a lot in the last three-to-four weeks. Last time we had a board meeting we were yet to know what the beginning of school would look like."
The reaction, he said, has been positive to the requirements set forth by the school district, through the state of Pennsylvania.
"We are working collectively to provide the most comprehensive environment to our students and staff, for teaching and learning," he said.
Later in the meeting, during his high school report, principal Brian Parise noted that there was a "reduction in the number of students opting for the in-house cyber program and preferring in-person learning." He also noted that the number of students participating in programs at SUN Tech is "higher than usual."
The district is now offering an in-house cyber program to elementary and intermediate students, Parise said.